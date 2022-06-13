Ferrari Likely To Shed Light On Its EV Endeavor

- Ferrari N.V. RACE CEO Benedetto Vigna will soon elaborate on maintaining its cachet and top-tier prices amid growing competition from electric cars, Reuters reports.
- The Italian luxury sports carmaker will likely showcase its business plan on June 16.
- Ferrari has already introduced four hybrid models and pledged its EV debut in 2025.
- Ferrari considered collaborations to access new technologies, including bio and synthetic fuels, while controlling capital expenditure.
- Ferrari has already intensified its rivalry with Volkswagen AG VWAGY Lamborghini by declaring its sport-utility vehicle (SUV) debut with the Purosangue.
- An expert emphasized Ferrari's accomplishing the key challenge of growth amid the technology transition while retaining best-in-class profitability.
- Analysts saw multiple opportunities for Vigna to leave a mark apart from core technology. The options include data and connectivity, intellectual property, Formula One motorsports performance, and increased manufacturing complexity.
- In recent years, Ferrari's range has expanded to nine models, plus limited edition cars, with cylinder, hybrid, and soon complete electric engines under production.
