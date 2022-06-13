ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ferrari Likely To Shed Light On Its EV Endeavor

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 7:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Ferrari N.V. RACE CEO Benedetto Vigna will soon elaborate on maintaining its cachet and top-tier prices amid growing competition from electric cars, Reuters reports.
  • The Italian luxury sports carmaker will likely showcase its business plan on June 16.
  • Ferrari has already introduced four hybrid models and pledged its EV debut in 2025.
  • Ferrari considered collaborations to access new technologies, including bio and synthetic fuels, while controlling capital expenditure.
  • Ferrari has already intensified its rivalry with Volkswagen AG VWAGY Lamborghini by declaring its sport-utility vehicle (SUV) debut with the Purosangue.
  • An expert emphasized Ferrari's accomplishing the key challenge of growth amid the technology transition while retaining best-in-class profitability.
  • Analysts saw multiple opportunities for Vigna to leave a mark apart from core technology. The options include data and connectivity, intellectual property, Formula One motorsports performance, and increased manufacturing complexity.
  • In recent years, Ferrari's range has expanded to nine models, plus limited edition cars, with cylinder, hybrid, and soon complete electric engines under production.
  • Price Action: RACE shares traded lower by 3.54% at $175.38 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Kenneth White from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementTechMedia