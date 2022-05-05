Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned Starlink satellite internet service has added a new portability feature.

What Happened: Starlink users now can avail of the portability feature that will allow them to move their dishes to new locations where the service provides active coverage, information posted on the support page of the company showed.

Starlink charges a fee of $25 per month for activating the portability feature. An active Starlink user can enable the feature from his/her account page, and the activation is with immediate effect.

The company also had a word of caution for those wanting to add this feature. Portable users should brace for lower service levels than fixed users, particularly in areas marked as "Waitlist" on the availability map. It is provided on a best-effort basis, the company said.

Starlink also clarified that it does not support in-motion use currently but is actively working to make it possible.

Why It's Important: Starlink's utility came to the fore during the Russia-Ukraine war, when the latter requested Musk to send over Starlink terminals to resume connectivity following war-related disruptions.

The country now has over 150,000 active Starlink users, according to a government official.

Recently, the company signed an agreement with independent U.S. air carrier JSX to provide internet inflight to the carrier's customers on board for free.

