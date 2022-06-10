Credit Suisse Cuts REV Group Price Target By 9%

by

Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook lowered the price target on REV Group Inc REVG to $10 from $11 while maintaining the Underperform rating on the shares.

analyst Jamie Cook lowered the price target on to $10 from $11 while maintaining the Underperform rating on the shares. The analyst stated that within the quarter, REVG did not experience supply chain improvement as expected, and in some instances, the situation worsened. REVG now expects supply chain challenges will continue into CY 2023.

Cook mentions that REVG experienced shortages in key components such as wiring harnesses, radiators, and axles. OEM-provided chassis receipts also declined throughout the quarter.

The analyst added that maintaining direct labor staffing levels also contributed to inefficiencies during the quarter. Beginning in Q3, REVG decided to execute furloughs in certain ambulance businesses.

Cook believes the updated FCF guide provides ample opportunity for additional share repurchases, tuck-in acquisitions, or debt reduction after accounting for potential dividend payouts in the 2H.

Price Action: REVG shares are trading lower by 5.16% at $10.54 on the last check Friday.

