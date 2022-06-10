25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Regis Corporation RGS rose 74.4% to $0.9753 in pre-market trading. Regis partnered with salon technology provider Zenoti to support its 5,000+ locations.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT shares rose 46.4% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Thursday. Alaunos Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.

Paltalk, Inc. PALT rose 20.3% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company acquired Visicom's ManyCam assets for $2.7 million.

TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ rose 17.7% to $0.3272 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Thursday.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS shares rose 14.3% to $0.1960 in pre-market trading.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD rose 12.9% to $0.5306 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Thursday.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 9.3% to $16.10 in pre-market trading after dropping around 15% on Thursday.

Bilibili Inc. BILI rose 8.5% to $27.47 in pre-market trading. Bilibili shares dropped around 15% on Thursday after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW rose 7.8% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.

Agora, Inc. API rose 6.1% to $7.35 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Thursday.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC rose 5.2% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Thursday.



