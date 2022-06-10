ñol

25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 10, 2022 5:52 AM | 4 min read

Gainers

  • Regis Corporation RGS rose 74.4% to $0.9753 in pre-market trading. Regis partnered with salon technology provider Zenoti to support its 5,000+ locations.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT shares rose 46.4% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Thursday. Alaunos Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.05 per share.
  • Paltalk, Inc. PALT rose 20.3% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company acquired Visicom's ManyCam assets for $2.7 million.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ rose 17.7% to $0.3272 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Thursday.
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS shares rose 14.3% to $0.1960 in pre-market trading.
  • G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD rose 12.9% to $0.5306 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Thursday.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU rose 9.3% to $16.10 in pre-market trading after dropping around 15% on Thursday.
  • Bilibili Inc. BILI rose 8.5% to $27.47 in pre-market trading. Bilibili shares dropped around 15% on Thursday after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW rose 7.8% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
  • Agora, Inc. API rose 6.1% to $7.35 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Thursday.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC rose 5.2% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Thursday.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • DocuSign, Inc. DOCU shares fell 24.7% to $65.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its first quarter. The company said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $600 million and $604 million.
  • Epizyme, Inc. EPZM fell 23.5% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Thursday.
  • NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP shares fell 17.2% to $0.29 in pre-market trading after jumping 93% on Thursday.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT fell 16.3% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after jumping around 80% on Thursday. DBV Technologies announced private placement financing of $194 million.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX shares fell 16.2% to $6.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees Q4 net revenue of $485 million to $495 million.
  • Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU fell 13.3% to $7.56 in pre-market trading. Caribou Biosciences reported positive additional data from CB-010 Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Therapy Phase 1 ANTLER trial at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Hybrid Congress.
  • Cyren Ltd. CYRN fell 12.4% to $1.98 in pre-market trading. CYREN recently entered into an agreement with Content Services Group to sell all equity interests in its legacy secure email gateway business.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 10.4% to $0.2850 in pre-market trading after jumping around 16% on Thursday.
  • U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS shares fell 10.1% to $0.80 in pre-market trading. U.S. Well Services said it received a written notice from NASDAQ that the company had failed to maintain compliance with the minimum bid requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS fell 9.7% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 190% on Thursday.
  • Applied UV, Inc. AUVI fell 8.4% to $2.52 in pre-market trading. Applied UV shares jumped 55% on Thursday after the company announced its distributor, M/S Novatek Pakistan, was awarded as the sole source provider of Airocide air purification systems for government hospitals.
  • GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX fell 8.3% to $6.21 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded GoodRx Holdings from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $9.
  • JanOne Inc. JAN fell 8.2% to $3.46 in pre-market trading. JanOne, on Thursday, said its ARCA Recycling subsidiary announced it will open three new recycling centers in June and July.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR fell 6.6% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.

