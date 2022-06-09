Why Moderna Stock Is Moving Lower Today

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday as vaccine stocks fall in sympathy with Novavax Inc NVAX following reports the FDA's decision on the company's COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed.

According to a CNBC report, citing an agency spokesperson, the FDA needs to review changes to Novavax's manufacturing process before it can authorize the company's vaccine.

On Tuesday, a committee of independent FDA vaccine advisors voted to recommend NVX-CoV2373 for Emergency Use Authorization. If the vaccine is ultimately approved, it would be the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to receive full authorization in the U.S. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax was the second vaccine to be approved in the U.S.

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech company focused on the messenger RNA field.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $119.01.

The stock was down 8.17% at $136.39 at time of publication. according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Marco Verch from Flickr.