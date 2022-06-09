ñol

Cathie Wood Trims Pfizer Stake And Loads Up $25M In Rival COVID-19 Vaccine Maker

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 9, 2022 12:01 AM | 1 min read

Cathie Wood led Ark Invest on Wednesday initiated a position in Moderna Inc MRNA after the biotech company said an updated version of its COVID-19 booster vaccine appeared to provide stronger protection against the Omicron variant than its current shot. 

St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest bought 172,939 shares, estimated to be worth $25.68 million, in Moderna.

Moderna closed 2.2% higher at $148.5 on Wednesday. The stock, which is down 36.8% so far this year, has risen 9% in the past month.

Ark Invest bought the Moderna shares via its flagship pharma-linked exchange fund Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG on Wednesday. 

See Also: Moderna's Updated COVID-19 Shot Boosts Omicron Protection

The money managing firm, however, sold 152,823 shares — estimated to be worth $8.17 million — in rival Pfizer Inc PFE on Wednesday. 

Shares of the biotech firm, which is boosting production of its oral COVID-19 pill, closed 0.9% lower at $53.4. The stock is down 5.6% year-to-date. Pfizer has been seeking FDA approval for three COVID-19 vaccine doses for children under five.

Ark Invest held 732, 993 shares, worth $39.5 million, in Pfizer before Wednesday’s trade. The investment firm has been selling shares in Pfizer for months now.

