Ball Aerospace Picks Rocket Lab To Power NASA's GLIDE Spacecraft

Ball Corp BALL subsidiary Ball Aerospace has selected Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB to manufacture the Solar Array Panel to power NASA's Global Lyman-Alpha Imager of Dynamic Exosphere (GLIDE) mission spacecraft planned to launch in 2025.

The Solar Array Panel will utilize SolAero by Rocket Lab's Z4J solar cells laid down on carbon composite facesheet panels.

"I am grateful to our partners at Ball Aerospace for selecting Rocket Lab and excited to be working with them to support NASA's Heliophysics missions to deliver advanced science," commented Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck.

Price Action: RKLB shares are trading lower by 6.08% at $4.55 on the last check Thursday.

