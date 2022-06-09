18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- View, Inc. VIEW rose 18.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX shares rose 16.7% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Wednesday.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 14.8% to $0.51 in pre-market trading. Smart for Life is on track to close pending acquisition of Ceautamed Worldwide.
- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. HMTV shares rose 14.7% to $8.03 in pre-market trading. Edenbrook Capital sent letter to Hemisphere Media Group Special Committee.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL rose 13.6% to $0.7955 in pre-market trading. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 60% on Wednesday after the company announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trial did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA rose 8.2% to $0.4816 in pre-market trading.
- comScore, Inc. SCOR rose 7.8% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 6.6% to $0.7992 in pre-market trading after jumping around 27% on Wednesday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 6.4% to $0.1261 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Alexco Resource Corp. AXU rose 6.1% to $0.88 in pre-market trading.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM rose 5.2% to $96.66 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Qutoutiao Inc. QTT shares fell 21.5% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 70% on Wednesday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC shares fell 17.4% to $0.6770 in pre-market trading after jumping 93% on Wednesday. India Globalization Capital was granted U.S. patent titled 'Method And Composition For Treating Seizure Disorders (Such As Epilepsy).'
- Symbotic SYM fell 17.1% to $16.63 in pre-market trading after jumping around 120% on Wednesday. Symbotic reported the completion of its business combination with SVF Investment Corp. to become a publicly traded company.
- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY shares fell 8.8% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 11% on Wednesday.
- Five Below, Inc. FIVE fell 8.4% to $124.00 in pre-market trading. Five Below reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued a weak forecast for the second quarter.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA fell 6.1% to $0.22 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Wednesday.
- Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 5.6% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Wednesday. The company recently announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Pre-Market MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas