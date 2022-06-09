18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

View, Inc. VIEW rose 18.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.

rose 18.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX shares rose 16.7% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Wednesday.

shares rose 16.7% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Wednesday. Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 14.8% to $0.51 in pre-market trading. Smart for Life is on track to close pending acquisition of Ceautamed Worldwide.

rose 14.8% to $0.51 in pre-market trading. Smart for Life is on track to close pending acquisition of Ceautamed Worldwide. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. HMTV shares rose 14.7% to $8.03 in pre-market trading. Edenbrook Capital sent letter to Hemisphere Media Group Special Committee.

shares rose 14.7% to $8.03 in pre-market trading. Edenbrook Capital sent letter to Hemisphere Media Group Special Committee. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL rose 13.6% to $0.7955 in pre-market trading. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 60% on Wednesday after the company announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trial did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint.

rose 13.6% to $0.7955 in pre-market trading. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 60% on Wednesday after the company announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trial did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA rose 8.2% to $0.4816 in pre-market trading.

rose 8.2% to $0.4816 in pre-market trading. comScore, Inc. SCOR rose 7.8% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.

rose 7.8% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 6.6% to $0.7992 in pre-market trading after jumping around 27% on Wednesday.

rose 6.6% to $0.7992 in pre-market trading after jumping around 27% on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 6.4% to $0.1261 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.

rose 6.4% to $0.1261 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday. Alexco Resource Corp. AXU rose 6.1% to $0.88 in pre-market trading.

rose 6.1% to $0.88 in pre-market trading. Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM rose 5.2% to $96.66 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.



Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers