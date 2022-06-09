ñol

18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 6:13 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • View, Inc. VIEW rose 18.5% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX shares rose 16.7% to $0.56 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Wednesday.
  • Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL rose 14.8% to $0.51 in pre-market trading. Smart for Life is on track to close pending acquisition of Ceautamed Worldwide.
  • Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. HMTV shares rose 14.7% to $8.03 in pre-market trading. Edenbrook Capital sent letter to Hemisphere Media Group Special Committee.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL rose 13.6% to $0.7955 in pre-market trading. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 60% on Wednesday after the company announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trial did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA rose 8.2% to $0.4816 in pre-market trading.
  • comScore, Inc. SCOR rose 7.8% to $2.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 6.6% to $0.7992 in pre-market trading after jumping around 27% on Wednesday.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 6.4% to $0.1261 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
  • Alexco Resource Corp. AXU rose 6.1% to $0.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM rose 5.2% to $96.66 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Qutoutiao Inc. QTT shares fell 21.5% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 70% on Wednesday.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC shares fell 17.4% to $0.6770 in pre-market trading after jumping 93% on Wednesday. India Globalization Capital was granted U.S. patent titled 'Method And Composition For Treating Seizure Disorders (Such As Epilepsy).'
  • Symbotic SYM fell 17.1% to $16.63 in pre-market trading after jumping around 120% on Wednesday. Symbotic reported the completion of its business combination with SVF Investment Corp. to become a publicly traded company.
  • Lottery.com Inc. LTRY shares fell 8.8% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 11% on Wednesday.
  • Five Below, Inc. FIVE fell 8.4% to $124.00 in pre-market trading. Five Below reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued a weak forecast for the second quarter.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA fell 6.1% to $0.22 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Wednesday.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 5.6% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Wednesday. The company recently announced a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Pre-Market MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas