Southwest Picks Astronics To Provide Latest Generation Of In-Seat Power System

- Astronics Corp ATRO has secured a contract from Southwest Airlines Co LUV to provide EMPOWER Passenger In-Seat Power System for installation on 475 Boeing Co BA 737 MAX-7 and MAX-8 aircraft. Financial terms not disclosed.
- The award is part of Southwest's recently announced cabin upgrade initiative to enhance the customer experience.
- The system configuration selected by Southwest will provide 60W Type-C and 10.5W Type-A USB charging ports at every passenger seat.
- Astronics will begin delivering in 4Q22 for retrofit installations on Southwest's existing MAX-8 fleet, which will start in early 2023.
- Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification has been chosen to provide the retrofit installation design, STC certification, and installation kits.
- Deliveries to Boeing for installation on new production-line aircraft will commence in 2023.
- Price Action: ATRO shares are trading higher by 6.34% at $11.58, and LUV lower by 3.21% at $43.44 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
