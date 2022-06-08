Southwest Picks Astronics To Provide Latest Generation Of In-Seat Power System

by

Astronics Corp ATRO has secured a contract from Southwest Airlines Co LUV to provide EMPOWER Passenger In-Seat Power System for installation on 475 Boeing Co BA 737 MAX-7 and MAX-8 aircraft. Financial terms not disclosed.

has secured a contract from to provide EMPOWER Passenger In-Seat Power System for installation on 475 737 MAX-7 and MAX-8 aircraft. Financial terms not disclosed. The award is part of Southwest's recently announced cabin upgrade initiative to enhance the customer experience.

The system configuration selected by Southwest will provide 60W Type-C and 10.5W Type-A USB charging ports at every passenger seat.

Astronics will begin delivering in 4Q22 for retrofit installations on Southwest's existing MAX-8 fleet, which will start in early 2023.

Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification has been chosen to provide the retrofit installation design, STC certification, and installation kits.

Deliveries to Boeing for installation on new production-line aircraft will commence in 2023.

Price Action: ATRO shares are trading higher by 6.34% at $11.58, and LUV lower by 3.21% at $43.44 on the last check Wednesday.

ATRO shares are trading higher by 6.34% at $11.58, and LUV lower by 3.21% at $43.44 on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.