Farmmi Wins Export Order For Canada

- Farmmi Inc FAMI has won a new sales order for its dried Shiitake mushrooms for export to Canada. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- “We are capitalizing on our many active, long-term customer engagements to help convert new customers in our target geographic markets worldwide,” said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, and other agricultural products.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 0.87% at $1.14 on the last check Wednesday.
