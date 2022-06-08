Farmmi Wins Export Order For Canada

by

Farmmi Inc FAMI has won a new sales order for its dried Shiitake mushrooms for export to Canada. The financial terms were not disclosed.

has won a new sales order for its dried Shiitake mushrooms for export to Canada. The financial terms were not disclosed. “We are capitalizing on our many active, long-term customer engagements to help convert new customers in our target geographic markets worldwide,” said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.

Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, and other agricultural products.

Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 0.87% at $1.14 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.