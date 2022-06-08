5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Atkore ATKR - P/E: 6.98 Globus Maritime GLBS - P/E: 2.41 USA Truck USAK - P/E: 4.38 NL Industries NL - P/E: 8.39 Amerco UHAL - P/E: 8.76

Atkore saw an increase in earnings per share from 4.58 in Q1 to $5.39 now. This quarter, Globus Maritime experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.64 in Q4 and is now $0.59. USA Truck has reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.48, which has increased by 7.25% compared to Q4, which was 1.38. Most recently, NL Industries reported earnings per share at $0.38, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.57%, which has decreased by 0.83% from 4.4% last quarter.

Amerco's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $4.42, whereas in Q3, they were at 14.35.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.