Why DocuSign Stock Is Rising Today

DocuSign Inc DOCU shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft Corp MSFT.

DocuSign and Microsoft will provide new integrations and capabilities that enhance their joint customers' ability to prepare, sign and manage agreements in the cloud from almost anywhere.

The strategic partnership helps customers further achieve "anywhere" collaboration and builds on Microsoft's relationship as a DocuSign customer and partner. It also deepens existing integrations across Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform applications to further automate contract processes.

Furthermore, DocuSign and Microsoft will expand the use of each other's products within their own organizations as part of the expanded agreement.

"Microsoft is critical to our vision of streamlining the agreement process for our customers, wherever they get work done," said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign.

DOCU Price Action: DocuSign has traded as high as $314.76 and as low as $64.84 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.34% at $91.55 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of DocuSign.