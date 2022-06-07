Law Firm Promotes Johnny Depp's Attorney To Partner: Report

Johnny Depp is not the only one to come out of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard with a victory – his attorney Camille Vasquez was promoted to partner at her law firm after winning his high-profile case.

What Happened: The New York Post reported that Vasquez, 37, was an associate at the law firm Brown Rudnick when the trial began in April. Vasquez’s visibility during the case was noticed by rival firms, who reportedly began a bidding war to secure her services.

Ultimately, Brown Rudnick opted to retain its new legal star through a promotion.

“We are delighted to welcome Camille to the partnership,” said William Baldiga, chairman and CEO of Brown Rudnick, said in a press release Tuesday. “Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”

What Also Happened: Vasquez stated she was “delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence.”

Vasquez is also being courted by the entertainment industry. An unnamed source told the Post that “talent agents are circling Camille because they recognize that she is the unicorn — a smart, savvy, poised attorney whose impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility. And the fact that she is a woman of color is an added bonus.”

As for Depp, he has yet to announce how he will resume his screen career, although a former Disney executive predicted his return to the Walt Disney Co.'s DIS "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

Photo courtesy of Brown Rudnick