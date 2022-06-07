AgroFresh Opens New Innovation Center In Chile

- AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS has launched a new global innovation center in Rancagua, Chile.
- The new center will be staffed by researchers and operations teams and will support growers, packers, shippers, and retailers throughout Latin America.
- The center will provide operational and technical support services and post-harvest solutions.
- In addition, the center will support the Control-Tec ECO application equipment, which has helped cherry customers in Chile reduce water usage by up to 60% during the packing process.
- The Rancagua global innovation center is one of AgroFresh's seven such centers on four continents in key fruit-growing regions.
- Price Action: AGFS shares are trading flat at $1.81 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks