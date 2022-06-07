AgroFresh Opens New Innovation Center In Chile

by

AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS has launched a new global innovation center in Rancagua, Chile.

has launched a new global innovation center in Rancagua, Chile. The new center will be staffed by researchers and operations teams and will support growers, packers, shippers, and retailers throughout Latin America.

The center will provide operational and technical support services and post-harvest solutions.

In addition, the center will support the Control-Tec ECO application equipment, which has helped cherry customers in Chile reduce water usage by up to 60% during the packing process.

The Rancagua global innovation center is one of AgroFresh's seven such centers on four continents in key fruit-growing regions.

Price Action: AGFS shares are trading flat at $1.81 on the last check Tuesday.

