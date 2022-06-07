ñol

AgroFresh Opens New Innovation Center In Chile

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 1:48 PM | 1 min read
  • AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS has launched a new global innovation center in Rancagua, Chile.
  • The new center will be staffed by researchers and operations teams and will support growers, packers, shippers, and retailers throughout Latin America.
  • The center will provide operational and technical support services and post-harvest solutions.
  • In addition, the center will support the Control-Tec ECO application equipment, which has helped cherry customers in Chile reduce water usage by up to 60% during the packing process.
  • The Rancagua global innovation center is one of AgroFresh's seven such centers on four continents in key fruit-growing regions.
  • Price Action: AGFS shares are trading flat at $1.81 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks