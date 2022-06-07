RumbleON Inks Sponsorship Agreement With City Of Sturgis For Motorcycle Rally

- RumbleON Inc RMBL has entered into an exclusive sponsorship agreement with the City of Sturgis, South Dakota, for its annual motorcycle rally event.
- The sponsorship agreement consists of a 10-year exclusive Powersports category sponsorship for the rally and a prime downtown retail property lease through 2031.
- The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was founded in 1938 by a group of Indian motorcycle riders.
- Held in August every year, the event attracted 555,000 attendees in 2021.
- Price Action: RMBL shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $17.77 on the last check Tuesday.
