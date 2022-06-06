Proto Labs Picks Interim CFO Dan Schumacher As Finance Chief

by

Proto Labs Inc PRLB has appointed Dan Schumacher as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

has appointed Dan Schumacher as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Schumacher, currently serving as interim CFO at Protolabs, has overseen the company's investor relations for nearly five years in various leadership roles.

Related : Proto Labs Appoints Dan Schumacher To Interim Role As CFO John Way Resigns

: Proto Labs Appoints Dan Schumacher To Interim Role As CFO John Way Resigns Before joining Protolabs, he held financial leadership roles at Stratasys, Ltd. SSYS and Rockwell Automation, Inc ROK for over a decade.

and for over a decade. Price Action: PRLB shares are trading lower by 0.77% at $48.38 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.