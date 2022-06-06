Proto Labs Picks Interim CFO Dan Schumacher As Finance Chief

- Proto Labs Inc PRLB has appointed Dan Schumacher as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.
- Schumacher, currently serving as interim CFO at Protolabs, has overseen the company's investor relations for nearly five years in various leadership roles.
- Related: Proto Labs Appoints Dan Schumacher To Interim Role As CFO John Way Resigns
- Before joining Protolabs, he held financial leadership roles at Stratasys, Ltd. SSYS and Rockwell Automation, Inc ROK for over a decade.
- Price Action: PRLB shares are trading lower by 0.77% at $48.38 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapManagement