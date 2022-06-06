ñol

XPO Logistics Amplifies Supply Chain Via Google Cloud - Read How

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 12:28 PM | 1 min read
  • XPO Logistics Inc XPO and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG Google Cloud have launched a multi-year agreement to further innovate how goods move through supply chains. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • XPO Logistics is creating speedier, more efficient supply chains with greater visibility by leveraging Google Cloud's capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics.
  • XPO Logistics migrated several key applications to Google Cloud, enabling the transportation services provider to take advantage of the scalability and availability of cloud computing.
  • "We're bringing our innovative AI/ML and data analytics solutions to XPO, to help it transform supply chain management, ensure its deliveries are on-time, and give its customers accurate, up-to-date view on the location of their freight," said Hans Thalbauer, managing director, Global Supply Chain, Logistics & Transportation, Google Cloud.
  • Price Action: XPO shares are trading higher by 2.10% at $56.42 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts