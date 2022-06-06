XPO Logistics Amplifies Supply Chain Via Google Cloud - Read How

by

XPO Logistics Inc XPO and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG Google Cloud have launched a multi-year agreement to further innovate how goods move through supply chains. The financial terms were not disclosed.

and Google Cloud have launched a multi-year agreement to further innovate how goods move through supply chains. The financial terms were not disclosed. XPO Logistics is creating speedier, more efficient supply chains with greater visibility by leveraging Google Cloud's capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics.

XPO Logistics migrated several key applications to Google Cloud, enabling the transportation services provider to take advantage of the scalability and availability of cloud computing.

"We're bringing our innovative AI/ML and data analytics solutions to XPO, to help it transform supply chain management, ensure its deliveries are on-time, and give its customers accurate, up-to-date view on the location of their freight," said Hans Thalbauer, managing director, Global Supply Chain, Logistics & Transportation, Google Cloud.

Price Action: XPO shares are trading higher by 2.10% at $56.42 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts