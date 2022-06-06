ñol

What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 6, 2022 12:00 PM | 1 min read

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday in anticipation of the company's 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple will hold its annual developers conference Monday afternoon to showcase upcoming features for some of its most popular devices. 

Apple always does a good job of keeping its improvements secret, but rumored upgrades include messaging and notification improvements, as well as a new lock screen design.

Bloomberg has even suggested that Apple may provide new clues about what's ahead in terms of a mixed reality headset.

The Apple event will be available on the company's website, as well as on its YouTube channel, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday and running through Friday.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares have traded between $123.13 and $182.94 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.89% at $146.67 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.

