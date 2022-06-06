ñol

Knightscope Gets US Federal Government FedRAMP In-Process Rating

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 11:41 AM | 1 min read
  • Knightscope, Inc. KSCP has achieved the "In-Process" stage for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).
  • FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government.
  • Knightscope has now been listed as a service provider and may commence discussions with government agencies about providing services to federal authorities.
  • "One of the key roles of government is to protect its citizens, so it is critical that we provide them with the most advanced public safety technologies available," said Mercedes Soria, EVP, and Chief Intelligence Officer, Knightscope.
  • Price Action: KSCP shares are trading higher by 4.88% at $3.44 on the last check Monday.

