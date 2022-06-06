ñol

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 11:25 AM | 1 min read

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Liberty Braves Group BATRK - P/E: 3.92
  2. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA - P/E: 0.31
  3. Groupon GRPN - P/E: 7.34
  4. GRAVITY Co GRVY - P/E: 8.63
  5. Warner Bros.Discovery WBD - P/E: 8.66

Liberty Braves Group has been featured as a value stock. Liberty Braves Group's Q1 EPS sits at $-0.25, which has not changed since last quarter (Q4). Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.58 in Q4 to $-0.36 now. This quarter, Groupon experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.18 in Q4 and is now $-0.8. GRAVITY Co's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $1.95, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.15. Warner Bros.Discovery saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q4 to $0.69 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

