AECOM Bags Contract To Support Faro Mine Remediation Project, Canada

by

AECOM ACM has secured a contract from Public Services and Procurement Canada on behalf of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada to perform remediation plan design and quality assurance support services for the Faro Mine Remediation Project.

has secured a contract from Public Services and Procurement Canada on behalf of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada to perform remediation plan design and quality assurance support services for the Faro Mine Remediation Project. AECOM will work with the Government of Canada, affected First Nations, and additional consultants and partners to deliver environmental remediation services for Faro Mine.

The contract will run through March 2024 with possible extensions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AECOM and its partners will provide engineering services for an overall “stabilize-in-place” remediation approach, including decommissioning, removing mine infrastructure, and managing contaminated and treated water.

Price Action: ACM shares are trading higher by 2.10% at $71.82 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts