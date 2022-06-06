AECOM Bags Contract To Support Faro Mine Remediation Project, Canada

- AECOM ACM has secured a contract from Public Services and Procurement Canada on behalf of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada to perform remediation plan design and quality assurance support services for the Faro Mine Remediation Project.
- AECOM will work with the Government of Canada, affected First Nations, and additional consultants and partners to deliver environmental remediation services for Faro Mine.
- The contract will run through March 2024 with possible extensions. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- AECOM and its partners will provide engineering services for an overall “stabilize-in-place” remediation approach, including decommissioning, removing mine infrastructure, and managing contaminated and treated water.
- Price Action: ACM shares are trading higher by 2.10% at $71.82 on the last check Monday.
