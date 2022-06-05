ñol

Elon Musk Says He Has Something In Common With Environmentalists Even if They Are 'Annoyingly Wrong'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 5, 2022 10:22 PM | 2 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared the musings of a friend to point out his similarities with environmentalists on Sunday.

What Happened: Musk tweeted environmentalists are “conservationists of what is, whereas they should be conservationists of our potential over time, our cosmic endowment.”

The entrepreneur crafted a series of tweets over the weekend to touch on humanity and its future beyond the Earth.

Musk said making life interplanetary expands the scope and scale of consciousness. He said it allows for the backing up of the biosphere in case of a calamity on Earth.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Tesla has had run-ins with environmentalists and activists in Germany. In January this year, he agreed with an opinion piece that green activists had ulterior motives and were focused on stalling the progress of the company’s German Gigafactory. 

Musk has slammed the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standard and called it a “scam” weaponized by “phony social justice warriors.”

Lately, Musk has brought up concerns of population collapse on social media. He dismissed United Nations estimates that there would be 10 billion people on Earth by 2050. This could be an impediment to moving humanity to Mars, according to the Tesla CEO.

In May, Musk said the birth rate has been below sustainable levels for five decades in the United States. He has previously pointed to low birth rates in East Asian countries like South Korea and Japan.

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 9.2% lower at $703.55 in the regular session and fell 0.5% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: After Harping On Population Collapse, Elon Musk Wants To Fix Another Problem For Humanity

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

