If Elon Musk Left Tesla Would You Still Buy Or Hold The Stock? Here's What 1000 Investors Said

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: Would you still buy or hold Tesla Inc TSLA stock if Elon Musk left the company?

Here are the full results from this week's survey:

Yes, I would still buy or hold Tesla stock if Elon Musk left Tesla: 43.6%

No, I would not buy or hold Tesla stock if Elon Musk left Tesla: 56.4%

It's no secret Musk has been making headlines across the broader financial media landscape in 2022. After last week last sternly asking employees to come back to the office and ditch remote work, Musk has reportedly warned of job cuts at the electric vehicle company... Read More

Also Read: Musk Plans To Build 1000+ Starships To Transport 1M People To Mars: A Fleet Of 'Modern Noah's Arks'

At the time of publication, Tesla shares were down marginally by 2.7% over the trailing week and down 19.4% over the trailing month.

This reader survey was originally conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

Photo: Created with an image from Ministério Das Comunicações on Flickr