ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read Needham's Take On Disney in Brief

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 3, 2022 2:25 PM | 1 min read
  • Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Hold rating on Walt Disney Company DIS while raising her FY22 EPS view to $4.05 from $3.72 in a note titled "DIS's Parks have Superpowers."
  • Martin added $1.66 billion to her forecast for Operating Income for the Parks segment for Q2, doubling estimates to $3.3 billion on better than expected profits for the Parks division and Content Licensing. The higher entertainment programming costs at Hulu and Disney+ and higher sports rights costs than her prior estimates partly offset the optimism. 
  • The re-rating reflects Martin's view that consensus estimates for Disney were too high, owing to the increased near-term investment in DTC in 2022 and another year of unclear earnings contributions from linear TV and film releases as vaccines roll out slowly globally.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 2.28% at $108.34 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech