This Solar Electric Vehicle Company That Beat Tesla In A Drag Race Has Over 22,000 Reservations

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 2, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The upcoming Aptera solar-powered electric vehicle is estimated to get between 250 and 1,000 miles of range.
  • As consumers adapt to electric vehicles, the use of solar power for charging could help differentiate Aptera.
A solar vehicle startup continues to see strong anticipation for its vehicle. Here’s a look at how the company’s reservations are shaping up.

What Happened: Aptera has more than 22,000 reservations for its solar electric vehicles, according to a report from InsideEVs.

The upcoming Aptera solar-powered electric vehicle is estimated to get between 250 and 1,000 miles of range.

Deliveries of the vehicle are expected to happen later this year with a cost ranging from $25,900 to $44,900.

The company sees building 10,000 vehicles by the end of 2022 with an eventual goal of production of 600,000 vehicles annually. Aptera believes demand could support the six-figure production target.

Related Link: Aptera Received $4M In Funding

Why It’s Important: The reservations could mean more than $800 million in future revenue for the company according to the report.

Aptera has been around for more than 15 years with a recent updated version highlighting its new solar electric vehicle.

The three-wheeled vehicle is said to have appeal to people who support electrification, who ride motorcycles and are looking for vehicles for their commute to work or for other parts of their life.

A video released earlier this year showed an Aptera beat an Audi R8 V10 and a Tesla Model 3 from Tesla Inc TSLA in a drag race, which increased awareness of the brand. 

As consumers adapt to electric vehicles, the use of solar power for charging could help differentiate Aptera and win reservations and market share. 

Photo: Courtesy Aptera

 

