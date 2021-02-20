Aptera Receives $4M In Funding, 7,000 Orders For EV Billed As Having 1,000-Mile Range

Aptera, a startup developing a three-wheeled solar and battery-powered electric car, has received $4 million in backing and more than 7,000 preorders.

What Happened: According to the company announcement, the startup's series A round included Sandy Munro of Munro & Associates, Inc, crowdfunders, and private investors.

The company also said it received 7,000 vehicle orders in the last two months.

Why It Matters: San Diego-based Aptera claims the three-wheeled cars have a range of 1,000 miles and an “ability to travel up to 46 miles a day on free power from its integrated solar panels.”

In December, rumors circulated that an Aptera vehicle might have the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supercharger infrastructure.

Image: Courtesy of Aptera Twitter