 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Model 3 Beaten In Drag Race By Solar EV Startup's Vehicle
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2022 7:03am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Model 3 Beaten In Drag Race By Solar EV Startup's Vehicle

Solar electric vehicle startup Aptera’s beta model beat Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s Model 3 sedan and Audi’s race car R8 GT Spyder in a drag race.

What Happened: The San Diego, California-based startup shared a video of the drag race involving an all-wheel-drive version and the front-wheel-drive version of its beta SEVs.

The startup claims the SEVs require no charging for most daily use and can clock a range of up to 1,000 miles on a single full charge.

See Also: Aptera Receives $4M In Funding, 7,000 Orders For EV Billed As Having 1,000-Mile Range

The Race: The startup did not provide further details in the race video that shows a Model 3 and an Audi R8 sprinting towards the finish line in a quick drag race.

The Aptera beta and the Audi R8 finished the race in a close call while the Model 3 nearly caught up with the beta model. 

Aptera’s three-wheeled SEVs would go on sale, priced between $25,900 and $50,700. The beta version can be pre-ordered for $100, the startup’s website shows.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Warren Buffett-Backed BYD's Export-Focused Yuan Plus Model Launched In China: What You Should Know
Elon Musk's New Mystery Gal Has Been Identified And You May Have Seen Her Before
Elon Musk's SpaceX Proposing 10-for-1 Split Of Privately-Held Shares: Report
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Xpeng, Disney, Apple, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia And More
Ford Reportedly Plans To Separate Its EV Business: Here's Why
SEC Denies Elon Musk's Accusation of Harassment, Files Letter With Court
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aptera electric vehicles EVs Solar Energy VehiclesNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com