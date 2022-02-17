Tesla Model 3 Beaten In Drag Race By Solar EV Startup's Vehicle

Solar electric vehicle startup Aptera’s beta model beat Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s Model 3 sedan and Audi’s race car R8 GT Spyder in a drag race.

What Happened: The San Diego, California-based startup shared a video of the drag race involving an all-wheel-drive version and the front-wheel-drive version of its beta SEVs.

The startup claims the SEVs require no charging for most daily use and can clock a range of up to 1,000 miles on a single full charge.

The Race: The startup did not provide further details in the race video that shows a Model 3 and an Audi R8 sprinting towards the finish line in a quick drag race.

The Aptera beta and the Audi R8 finished the race in a close call while the Model 3 nearly caught up with the beta model.

Aptera’s three-wheeled SEVs would go on sale, priced between $25,900 and $50,700. The beta version can be pre-ordered for $100, the startup’s website shows.