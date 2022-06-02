Khiron Life Sciences Raises C$4M Via Equity Offering

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRN KHRNF has priced and sized its overnight marketed public offering.

The company intends to issue 26.70 million units at C$0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of C$4.01 million.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each unit warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at C$0.20 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the offering.

The underwriters have been granted an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the units.

The company plans to use the offering net proceeds for general corporate and working capital purposes. The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2022.

Price Action: KHRN shares traded lower by 27.78% at C$0.13 on TSXV on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company