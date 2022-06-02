Alexander Hansson Boosts Holding In Nordic American Tankers

by

Alexander Hansson, Board Member of Nordic American Tankers Ltd NAT and son of Herbjorn Hansson, the NAT Founder, Chairman, and CEO, bought 115,000 shares in NAT at $2.08 per share.

and son of Herbjorn Hansson, the NAT Founder, Chairman, and CEO, bought 115,000 shares in NAT at $2.08 per share. Alexander Hansson now privately owns 1.7 million shares in NAT. He bought 250,000 shares on the 28th of February, 100,000 shares on the 23rd of March, and 100,000 shares on the 30th of March.

The Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in NAT.

Price Action: NAT shares traded higher by 2.61% at $2.17 on the last check Thursday.

