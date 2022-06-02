A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

Aflac AFL - P/E: 9.8 West Bancorp WTBA - P/E: 8.24 CION Invt CION - P/E: 8.12 360 DigiTech QFIN - P/E: 2.85 Bitfarms BITF - P/E: 8.95

Most recently, Aflac reported earnings per share at $1.42, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $1.28. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.63%, which has decreased by 0.18% from last quarter's yield of 2.81%.

This quarter, West Bancorp experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.71 in Q4 and is now $0.78. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.02%, which has increased by 0.79% from 3.23% in the previous quarter.

CION Invt saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.28 in Q4 to $0.14 now. Most recently, 360 DigiTech reported earnings per share at $1.21, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $1.33. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.34%, which has increased by 0.61% from last quarter's yield of 5.73%.

Bitfarms saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.05 in Q4 to $0.02 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.