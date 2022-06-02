Daimler Truck Head Sees Signs Of Chip Crisis Recovery

by

Daimler Truck Holding AG DTRUY head Karin Radstrom, in an interview with Bloomberg, acknowledged seeing chip crisis recovery signs. Her comments mirrored with Mercedes Benz Group AG DMLRY production chief Joerg Burzer's recent similar assessment.

head Karin Radstrom, in an interview with Bloomberg, acknowledged seeing chip crisis recovery signs. Her comments mirrored with production chief Joerg Burzer's recent similar assessment. Radstrom added that the factories are busy with backlog orders after months of outages due to chip component shortfalls.

The order backlog comes at a time of weakness in the global economy.

Radstrom also said there is positive momentum in truck manufacturing amid growing weakness in the global economy, despite being a highly cyclical sector.

Also Read: Semiconductor Chip Crisis To Cost $210B In Auto Revenue Loss

Semiconductor Chip Crisis To Cost $210B In Auto Revenue Loss Daimler also successfully manage to dodge disruption from China's Covid lockdowns.

Daimler Truck had to slash output despite booming demand for transport due to the global crisis.

Previously, the U.S. government sought more supply chain transparency from the semiconductor companies to counter the global chip crisis.

The semiconductor crisis has forced auto companies like Ford Motor F and General Motors GM to opt for production cuts as chipmakers were lured by the Covid-19 pandemic fueled demand for smartphones and computers.

and to opt for production cuts as chipmakers were lured by the Covid-19 pandemic fueled demand for smartphones and computers. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia