Delta, United Airlines Positive On Post-Pandemic Spending: Reuters

- Delta Air Lines Inc DAL and United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL downplayed the prospect of a U.S. economic recession, saying a shift in consumer spending from goods to services would keep their businesses afloat, reported Reuters.
- Delta Airlines lifted its June quarter's revenue guidance but on a lower capacity than planned.
- "The demand is off the charts," Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told the Bernstein Conference.
- There is an increased possibility that the world's biggest economy might slip into a recession, the report noted, citing some economic experts.
- Bastian, however, said there was no evidence to back those concerns. "Our consumer is quite healthy," he stated.
- United Chief Executive Scott Kirby shares the same sentiment. "The economy is just returning to normal," Kirby stated.
- The report cited some analysts are concerned it may dent travel spending.
- But Kirby said there was "not a hint of evidence" that rising ticket prices were hurting consumer demand.
- Price Action: UAL shares are trading higher by 0.90% at $45.90 and DAL higher by 0.25% at $39.64 during the premarket session on Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
