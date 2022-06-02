Delta, United Airlines Positive On Post-Pandemic Spending: Reuters

by

Delta Air Lines Inc DAL and United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL downplayed the prospect of a U.S. economic recession, saying a shift in consumer spending from goods to services would keep their businesses afloat, reported Reuters.

and downplayed the prospect of a U.S. economic recession, saying a shift in consumer spending from goods to services would keep their businesses afloat, reported Reuters. Delta Airlines lifted its June quarter's revenue guidance but on a lower capacity than planned.

Related : Why Delta Air Lines Stock Is Falling Today

: Why Delta Air Lines Stock Is Falling Today "The demand is off the charts," Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told the Bernstein Conference.

There is an increased possibility that the world's biggest economy might slip into a recession, the report noted, citing some economic experts.

Bastian, however, said there was no evidence to back those concerns. "Our consumer is quite healthy," he stated.

United Chief Executive Scott Kirby shares the same sentiment. "The economy is just returning to normal," Kirby stated.

The report cited some analysts are concerned it may dent travel spending.

But Kirby said there was "not a hint of evidence" that rising ticket prices were hurting consumer demand.

Price Action: UAL shares are trading higher by 0.90% at $45.90 and DAL higher by 0.25% at $39.64 during the premarket session on Thursday.

UAL shares are trading higher by 0.90% at $45.90 and DAL higher by 0.25% at $39.64 during the premarket session on Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMedia