Now You Can Get A Garmin Runner Watch That Charges With Solar Power

Garmin Ltd. GRMN has given its loyal customer base one more reason to lap up its running watch series Forerunner. The manufacturer of wireless devices unveiled Forerunner 955 Solar earlier this week.

The solar version comes with a new, responsive touchscreen through which you can access stats and maps with a swipe. In smartwatch mode, it has 20 days of battery life and you can get up to 49 hours of battery life in GPS mode with solar charging. This increases to up to 110 hours with the UltraTrac mode.

Among the other new features are multi-band GPS, training readiness, heart rate variability tracking, morning report on a paired smartphone, race widget, real-time stamina insights and measuring native running power.

Related Link: You Can Expect Google Pixel Watch's Battery To Last This Long

The Forerunner 955 Solar weighs merely 52 grams. It is available for shipping in three to five weeks.

The solar version of 955 sells for $599.99 and Garmin makes available a non-solar version for $499.99.

Garmin also announced a new Forerunner 255 and 255S, with the former measuring 46mm and weighing 49g and the latter measuring 41mm and weighing 32g. This version is available for shipping in one to three business days. This device has multiband GPS, contactless payments and some new software features.