You Can Expect Google Pixel Watch's Battery To Last This Long

Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG confirmed at its I/O event held in mid-May that it will unveil its Pixel smartwatch this fall. More details are emerging on the search giant's upcoming wearable device.

The Pixel Watch's battery can power the accessory for a day on a single charge, 9to5Google reported, citing a source. The battery capacity is reportedly just under 300 mAh.

Google's estimate of the battery performance is based on the device's pre-release lifecycle, and it could change before the actual launch, the report added.

It is still unclear whether the battery performance would be the same if the "always-on" option is enabled.

Samsung's 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 promises 40 hours of longevity on a single charge but in reality, the battery lasts only for a day, 9to5Google said. Apple, Inc. AAPL Watch's battery charge lasts for 18 hours when a one-hour workout is accounted for but users testify to longer endurance than promised, it added.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch may not offer faster charging than Apple Watch 7 or a 300 mAh Fossil Gen 6 Watch. It is more or less comparable with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which takes more than 110 minutes for full charging.

