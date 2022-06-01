5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Azul AZUL - P/E: 9.92 Resources Connection RGP - P/E: 8.75 Hayward Holdings HAYW - P/E: 9.33 Ducommun DCO - P/E: 4.09 Draganfly DPRO - P/E: 1.03

Azul has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-1.14, which has decreased by 96.55% compared to Q4, which was -0.58. Resources Connection saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.47 in Q2 to $0.65 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.2%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 3.22% last quarter.

Hayward Holdings has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.35, which has increased by 25.0% compared to Q4, which was 0.28. Ducommun saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.79 in Q4 to $0.67 now. Most recently, Draganfly reported earnings per share at $-0.15, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $0.31.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.