Farmmi Wins New Export Order

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 10:40 AM | 29 seconds read
  • Farmmi Inc FAMI has bagged a sales order for export to Japan. The order is for dried Shiitake mushrooms. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • "Asia has historically been the world's largest fungi market for both production and consumption," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er and other agricultural products.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 5.12% at $1.21 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

