Farmmi Wins New Export Order

Farmmi Inc FAMI has bagged a sales order for export to Japan. The order is for dried Shiitake mushrooms. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er and other agricultural products.

Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 5.12% at $1.21 on the last check Wednesday.

