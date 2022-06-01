Farmmi Wins New Export Order

- Farmmi Inc FAMI has bagged a sales order for export to Japan. The order is for dried Shiitake mushrooms. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- "Asia has historically been the world's largest fungi market for both production and consumption," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er and other agricultural products.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 5.12% at $1.21 on the last check Wednesday.
