ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dogness Raises $12M Via Equity Offering

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 10:37 AM | 1 min read
  • Dogness Corp DOGZ has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of about $12 million of Class A common shares and warrants at $3.30 per unit.
  • The units will consist of one common share and 0.6 warrants to purchase one common share.
  • The company will issue 3.6 million shares and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 2.2 million shares to the investors.
  • The warrants are initially exercisable at $4.20 per share and have a term of 36 months.
  • Dogness intends to use the proceeds for general corporate and working capital purposes. The placement is expected to close on June 3, 2022.
  • Price Action: DOGZ shares are trading lower by 23.5% at $3.06 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksOfferingsMoversTrading Ideas