If You Lose Access To Your Facebook Account, Trusted Friends Can No Longer Help You: Take These Precautions Now

Users of Meta Platforms Inc FB run social-media platform Facebook will soon no longer be able to seek the help of their friends in case they lose access to the website.

What Happened: Currently, Facebook users can utilize the “Trusted Contacts” feature to get back on the platform if they get locked out of their accounts.

Facebook said on its Help Centre webpage that the Trusted Contacts feature is going away soon.

“​​This means that your chosen friends will no longer be able to help you get back on Facebook if you lose access to your account,” said Facebook.

See Also: How To Buy Meta Platforms (FB) Shares

Why It Matters: Facebook suggests that users update their email addresses and phone number in account settings. This will ensure they don’t lose access to the platform in case they forget their password.

Account settings can be accessed in the top right of Facebook. Select “Settings & Privacy” and then click Settings.

Earlier this month, it was reported by Mineral News and Tribune that hackers were targeting Facebook users purporting to be friends who had lost access to the platform.

Messages sent to users read something like, “Hello, can you help me? I got a new phone and can’t log into my Facebook. Can you help me get a code so I can log on?” according to the report.

Price Action: On Thursday, Meta Platforms shares closed 4.2% lower at $191.63, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Google Docs Formatting Just Got A Whole Lot Quicker