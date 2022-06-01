ñol

Apple Hides Cool AR Feature In WWDC Invite

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 1, 2022 5:58 AM | 2 min read

Apple Inc AAPL hid fully interactive augmented reality (AR) trading cards on its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) invite webpage featuring distinct Memoji characters.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led tech giant is known to place AR objects in its WWDC invite webpage but this is the first time they are fully interactive.

Users are presented with a sticker pack sporting the WWDC 2022 logo. Tapping on the pack reveals three cards. Apple Software Updates provided a download link in a recent tweet.

Further, tapping on the card allows users to view the card from multiple angles. Cards and emojis available in the AR experience include a rare multicolor version with a one in 26 chance of getting it. 

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Apple AR invites have featured a warp speed tunnel and a pinhole Apple logo with a mountain valley hidden inside in the past, reported Apple Insider.

The WWDC is slated for June 6 and will be held virtually for the third year in running. Some students and developers along with members of the media will be allowed to attend in person for a pre-recorded keynote.

Apple’s iOS 16, watchOS 9 and macOS 13 are some of the key highlights of the event. Also expected are major updates to Apple Watch, according to Mark Gurman, a journalist who focuses on the iPhone maker.
Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 0.5% lower at $148.84 in the regular session and rose 0.4% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Read Next: Apple Will Have To Face Antitrust Lawsuit From Creator Of App Store For Jailbroken iPhones, iPads

Photo courtesy: Apple

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Augmented RealityConsumer TechiOSiPhoneNewsTech