Apple Hides Cool AR Feature In WWDC Invite

Apple Inc AAPL hid fully interactive augmented reality (AR) trading cards on its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) invite webpage featuring distinct Memoji characters.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led tech giant is known to place AR objects in its WWDC invite webpage but this is the first time they are fully interactive.

Users are presented with a sticker pack sporting the WWDC 2022 logo. Tapping on the pack reveals three cards. Apple Software Updates provided a download link in a recent tweet.

There’s a new AR experience in the Apple Events website with a sticker/card pack which you can open https://t.co/JmswrRBZDx — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) May 31, 2022

Further, tapping on the card allows users to view the card from multiple angles. Cards and emojis available in the AR experience include a rare multicolor version with a one in 26 chance of getting it.

Multicolor (rare, 1/26 chance of getting it)



pic.twitter.com/3Cs94M5iEb — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) May 31, 2022

Why It Matters: Apple AR invites have featured a warp speed tunnel and a pinhole Apple logo with a mountain valley hidden inside in the past, reported Apple Insider.

The WWDC is slated for June 6 and will be held virtually for the third year in running. Some students and developers along with members of the media will be allowed to attend in person for a pre-recorded keynote.

Apple’s iOS 16, watchOS 9 and macOS 13 are some of the key highlights of the event. Also expected are major updates to Apple Watch, according to Mark Gurman, a journalist who focuses on the iPhone maker.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 0.5% lower at $148.84 in the regular session and rose 0.4% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

