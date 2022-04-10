Here's What to Expect When Apple's WWDC Kicks Off On June 6

The next major Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) event has been confirmed. The tech giant is scheduled to host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, a one-week event kickstarting on June 6. WWDC is the software-focused event of Cupertino.

The company will hold the conference virtually for the third straight year, although it will allow some students, developers and media to attend in person a pre-recorded keynote at its Apple campus in Cupertino, California.

Here is what Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman expects at the upcoming event:

Headset-related Software, New Mac Could Make Appearance: With the launch of Apple's mixed-reality headset now looking out of question, references to the headset in the beta versions of iOS 16 suggest that the product is most likely to make its appearance in the iOS 16 cycle, Gurman said. This cycle will run from June through the fall of 2023, he added.

Gurman, therefore, expects Apple to preview some of its augmented and virtual reality software. The company could even provide a sneak-peek into the headset's rOS, short for reality operating system, he added.

The Apple specialist also sees scope for the launch of new Macs, which were planned for the year. His assumption is based on Apple using the WWDC platform to announce its transition away from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to in-house chips a couple of years ago.

The new Macs in the pipeline, according to Gurman, are the new MacBook Air, an updated Mac mini, a 24-inch iMac and a low-end MacBook Pro to replace the aging 13-inch model.

All Expected Software Updates: The highlight of the conference is likely to be Apple's iOS 16, codenamed Sydney; watchOS 9, codenamed Kincaid; macOS 13, codenamed Rome and tvOS 16, codenamed Paris, Gurman said.

The Apple writer said he expects notable enhancements in the software updates across the board, particularly in notifications and new health-tracking features. End-to-end redesign of iOS' interface is unlikely, he added. That said, he expects to see a new iPadOS multitasking interface.

Gurman also expects major updates for the Apple Watch, related to activity and health tracking,

Apple shares closed Friday's session, 170.09, down 1.19%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of apple.com