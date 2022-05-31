ñol

Court Orders IBM To Pay $1.6B To BMC In Lawsuit Involving AT&T

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 31, 2022 12:57 PM | 1 min read
  • A Houston federal judge ordered International Business Machines Corp IBM to pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its software while servicing their mutual client, Bloomberg reports.
  • The U.S. District Judge Gray Miller, after a seven-day non-jury trial, rejected IBM’s claim that their mutual client AT&T Inc T, opted to switch software products on its own.
  • The judge ruled that IBM’s role in the decision to dump BMC “smacked of intentional wrongdoing.”
  • BMC prosecuted IBM in 2017, alleging breach of their agreement and poaching of AT&T’s software business when the two companies renewed their power-sharing deal in 2015. 
  • IBM countered that AT&T dumped BMC’s products and jumped to IBM, claiming a clean chit.
  • IBM serviced AT&T’s mainframe computers for over ten years, which ran on rival BMC’s software products.
  • Price Action: IBM shares traded higher by 0.17% at $139.50 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Okan Caliskan from Pixabay

Posted In: BriefsNewsLegalTechMedia