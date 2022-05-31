Allego Expands Strategic Partnership With Germany's ATU - Read Why

by

has entered into a strategic partnership with , a German automotive service provider, for EV charging infrastructure. The project is expected to begin in 2022. The partnership provides for installing fast-charging stations at 400 ATU stores totaling around 900 charging points.

Allego is investing a mid-double-digit million sum for this purpose, and ATU will provide the locations for the charging stations.

Price Action: ALLG shares are trading lower by 4.62% at $8.25 on the last check Tuesday.

