Allego Expands Strategic Partnership With Germany's ATU - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 10:41 AM | 29 seconds read
  • Allego NV ALLG has entered into a strategic partnership with ATU, a German automotive service provider, for EV charging infrastructure.
  • The project is expected to begin in 2022. The partnership provides for installing fast-charging stations at 400 ATU stores totaling around 900 charging points.
  • Allego is investing a mid-double-digit million sum for this purpose, and ATU will provide the locations for the charging stations.
  • Price Action: ALLG shares are trading lower by 4.62% at $8.25 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts