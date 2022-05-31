Camping World Ramps Up Expansion Efforts - Read How

by

Camping World Holdings Inc CWH said it plans to open eleven new dealership locations in seven states by the end of 2022.

This announcement is on the heels of the acquisition of the Richardson's RV Centers shared last week.



"The expansion in these seven states is yet another step in our continued growth towards operating in the 48 contiguous states," said Chairman Marcus Lemonis.

Camping World currently owns and operates SuperCenters in 42 states, specializing in Recreation Vehicle sales and service, RV parts and accessories, and outdoor lifestyle products.

Price Action: CWH shares are trading higher by 0.40% at $27.53 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

