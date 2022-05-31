Camping World Ramps Up Expansion Efforts - Read How

- Camping World Holdings Inc CWH said it plans to open eleven new dealership locations in seven states by the end of 2022.
- This announcement is on the heels of the acquisition of the Richardson's RV Centers shared last week.
- "The expansion in these seven states is yet another step in our continued growth towards operating in the 48 contiguous states," said Chairman Marcus Lemonis.
- Camping World currently owns and operates SuperCenters in 42 states, specializing in Recreation Vehicle sales and service, RV parts and accessories, and outdoor lifestyle products.
- Price Action: CWH shares are trading higher by 0.40% at $27.53 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
