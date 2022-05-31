ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Camping World Ramps Up Expansion Efforts - Read How

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 8:28 AM | 1 min read
  • Camping World Holdings Inc CWH said it plans to open eleven new dealership locations in seven states by the end of 2022.
  • This announcement is on the heels of the acquisition of the Richardson's RV Centers shared last week.
  • RelatedRV Dealer Camping World Makes Largest Acquisition In Its History - Read More
  • "The expansion in these seven states is yet another step in our continued growth towards operating in the 48 contiguous states," said Chairman Marcus Lemonis.
  • Camping World currently owns and operates SuperCenters in 42 states, specializing in Recreation Vehicle sales and service, RV parts and accessories, and outdoor lifestyle products.
  • Price Action: CWH shares are trading higher by 0.40% at $27.53 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsSmall CapGeneral