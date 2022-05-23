QQQ
RV Dealer Camping World Makes Largest Acquisition In Its History - Read More

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 23, 2022 8:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Camping World Holdings Inc CWH has agreed to acquire Richardson's RV Centers in California. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The agreement includes eight locations in California and Indiana, five current dealership locations, one future dealership location, and two parts and service centers.
  • The California locations will transition to the Camping World brand, bringing the company's count to 12 RV dealerships and five parts and service centers in the state.
  • "The Richardson's top-notch management along with their solid team members are the primary reason we sought this deal," said Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis.
  • Camping World held $139.5 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: CWH shares closed lower by 3.52% at $26.06 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

