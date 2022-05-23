RV Dealer Camping World Makes Largest Acquisition In Its History - Read More

- Camping World Holdings Inc CWH has agreed to acquire Richardson's RV Centers in California. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The agreement includes eight locations in California and Indiana, five current dealership locations, one future dealership location, and two parts and service centers.
- The California locations will transition to the Camping World brand, bringing the company's count to 12 RV dealerships and five parts and service centers in the state.
- "The Richardson's top-notch management along with their solid team members are the primary reason we sought this deal," said Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis.
- Camping World held $139.5 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
- Price Action: CWH shares closed lower by 3.52% at $26.06 on Friday.
