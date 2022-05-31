ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 31, 2022 4:43 AM | 1 min read
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for March is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index, which rose 2.4% in February, is expected to increase another 2.2% in March.
  • The FHFA house price index for March will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a monthly increase of 1.9% in March, compared with a record 2.1% surge in the previous month.
  • The Chicago PMI for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is expected to increase to 57.1 in May from April's reading of 56.4.
  • The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index has been steady during the previous two reports with analysts expecting a decline to 104.0 for May.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Dallas index is likely to rise to 2.6 in May following a slowdown to 1.1 in April.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for April will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Executives Sell More Than $30M Of 5 Stocks

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets