Here's How Much Bill Gates Needs To Close His Tesla Short Position — Elon Musk Says It's Gone Up A Lot

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 28, 2022 9:46 AM | 1 min read

Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates' Tesla, Inc. TSLA short position came up for discussion once again on Twitter late Friday.

Elon Musk claimed that Gates has a multi-billion-dollar short position against Tesla. He said this to suggest that he doesn't trust Gates and his commitment to help with efforts to address climate change, given his bets against Tesla.

Musk said this in response to replies to his Twitter poll on whom Twitterati trust the least – politicians or billionaires. The results were overwhelmingly favorable to billionaires, with 75.7% of respondents voting that they trust politicians less.

Related Link: Tesla Stock Gets Another Price Target Cut — This Time From Jefferies

When probed by one of his Twitter followers as to when Gates' short position increased from $500 million to multi-billion, Musk clarified that Tesla stock has gone up since Gates initiated his short position, it increased from $500 million to as high as $2 billion.

In April, an account by name @WholeMarsBlog that heavily promotes Tesla shared a screen grab of a conversation supposedly between Gates and Musk, wherein the latter is seen asking whether the former still holds his "half a billion dollar" Tesla short position. Gates had answered in the affirmative.

Tesla stock closed Friday's session 7.33% higher at $759.63, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Created using images from Greg Rubenstein and TED Conference on Flickr 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Bill GatesElon MuskNewsTech