Why Autodesk Shares Are Gaining Today

by

Analysts appreciated Autodesk, Inc ADSK for growing amid macro headwinds.

for growing amid macro headwinds. Autodesk reported Q1 FY23 results that were ~3% above Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy's revenue expectations, with higher than anticipated margins, as demand remained strong across its verticals and geographies.

analyst Blair Abernethy's revenue expectations, with higher than anticipated margins, as demand remained strong across its verticals and geographies. While Product usage rates in Europe dropped temporarily as the Ukraine crisis began, they steadily recovered back to trend.

However, with forex headwinds and the withdrawal from the Russian market, Autodesk trimmed its FY23 Billings growth outlook, Revenue growth, and Non-GAAP operating margins.

Abernethy believes this quarter demonstrated the resilience of Autodesk's subscription-driven revenue base and its broadened product offering that can continue to add growth despite macro headwinds.

Abernethy maintains a Buy rating with a price target of $285.

Credit Suisse acknowledged Autodesk's solid Q1 results, beating consensus on revenue and cash flow despite continued macroeconomic headwinds. The results and full-year guidance reinforce its belief that Autodesk is no longer highly cyclical despite concentrated vertical exposure.

acknowledged Autodesk's solid Q1 results, beating consensus on revenue and cash flow despite continued macroeconomic headwinds. The results and full-year guidance reinforce its belief that Autodesk is no longer highly cyclical despite concentrated vertical exposure. Autodesk can still significantly grow (although at a slightly slower rate than previously expected) through near-term geopolitical and macroeconomic disruptions as the company continues to benefit from the tailwind of transitioning its sizeable installed base to subscriptions.

Credit Suisse views Autodesk's long-term growth drivers as idiosyncratic.

Specifically, Autodesk ended Q2 FY22 with ~2.0 million active non-subscriber users, equating to an active base of ~8.1 million users entering FY2023.

Credit Suisse believes active non-subscriber users will convert to paid subscription plans over the next ~5-7 years and serve as a tailwind enabling Autodesk to grow subscriptions and revenue over the long term driving earnings power.

Credit Suisse maintains an Outperform rating with a price target of $355.

Price Action: ADSK shares traded higher by 9.01% at $208.90 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.