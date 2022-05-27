ñol

Twitter Refuses To Let Go Board Member Egon Durban - Read Why

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 27, 2022 2:15 PM | 1 min read
  • Twitter, Inc TWTR refused to remove Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban from its board after failing to win the support of the necessary majority of Twitter investors. 
  • The board considered Durban a highly influential member bringing an unparalleled operational knowledge of the industry, a unique perspective, and an invaluable skill set and experience with mergers and acquisitions.
  • Leading shareholder advisers, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), and Glass Lewis were concerned that the private equity investor represented too many boards, the Financial Times reports.
  • Durban was one of the first people Elon Musk contacted alongside Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey after acquiring a stake in Twitter.
  • Durban holds a seat on seven public boards, ISS said.
  • Twitter decided to withhold his resignation after he agreed to reduce his board commitments to no more than five public company boards by May 25, 2023.
  • Durban’s other board commitments include Manchester City football club parent, Endeavor talent and media agency, Unity Technologies gaming platform, and former Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google self-driving car business Waymo. 
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 2.11% at $40.36 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia