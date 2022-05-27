5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Seneca Foods SENEB - P/E: 8.71 Mannatech MTEX - P/E: 6.71 Lincoln Educational Servs LINC - P/E: 6.62 Sanderson Farms SAFM - P/E: 6.8 Gravitas Education GEHI - P/E: 3.0

Seneca Foods has reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.14, which has increased by 63.36% compared to Q2, which was 1.31. Most recently, Mannatech reported earnings per share at $0.06, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $1.25. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.32%, which has increased by 0.22% from last quarter's yield of 2.1%.

This quarter, Lincoln Educational Servs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.73 in Q4 and is now $0.0. Sanderson Farms saw an increase in earnings per share from 8.64 in Q1 to $14.39 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.92%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 0.93% in the previous quarter.

Gravitas Education's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.05, whereas in Q3, they were at -0.06.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.