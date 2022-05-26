Google Docs Formatting Just Got A Whole Lot Quicker

Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG subsidiary Google said on Wednesday that its Google Docs application will now allow users to make multiple text selections at once.

What Happened: In an update posted on its website, Google said users can now select multiple texts in the same document and apply actions such as delete, copy, paste, or format to them.

“This will make formatting and editing documents faster by eliminating the need to make repetitive changes, increasing your overall productivity,” said the tech giant.

Google’s support website indicated how users of Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Windows and Apple Inc’s AAPPL MacOS users can make multiple text selections of text. It also detailed the shortcuts for its ChromeOS users.

Operating System Shortcuts For Multiple Text Selection Windows After selecting one section of text, Ctrl + Alt + Shift + Left/right arrow. Use left/right arrow to move to a separate section of text you also want to select. MacOS After selecting one section of text, Ctrl + ⌘ + Shift + Left/right arrow. Use left/right arrow to move to a separate section of text you also want to select.

Chrome OS After selecting one section of text, Ctrl + Alt + Shift + Left/right arrow. Use left/right arrow to move to a separate section of text you also want to select.

See Also: How To Buy Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares

Why It Matters: The feature was introduced on Wednesday and the gradual rollout is expected to last up to 15 days.

The upcoming release will be available to all Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and business customers.

The ability to select multiple portions of text will be useful for formatting headers as users used to do it one by one.

Google recently lost its market lead in office productivity software to Microsoft’s Office 365, according to Statista data.

Office 365 had 48.08% of the market share as of February 2022, while Google Apps held 46.44%.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Alphabet’s Class A and C shares were largely unchanged at $2,116.10 and $2,115.51 respectively in the regular trading session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: iPhone 14 Expected To Take Much Better Selfies Than Previous Models